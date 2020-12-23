List: Which areas could see SDG&E power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego communities are without power Wednesday night because of public safety shutoffs initiated by SDG&E during Santa Ana winds.

A red flag warning took effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday for San Diego County inland valleys and mountains. The warning will remain in place until noon Thursday.

Power was out to 394 customers in Campo, Descanso and Potrero as of 6:30 p.m.

SDG&E said it notified up to 31,000 customers that they could see public safety power shutoffs as a last resort effort to protect public safety and reduce wildfire risk.

Three drive-thru community resource centers are open in Descanso, Potrero and Valley Center to help keep customers and communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locations:

The Descanso Community Resource Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9545 River Drive Descanso, 91916 Google Map

The Potrero Community Resource Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 24550 Highway 94 Potrero, 91963 Google Map

The Valley Center Community Resource Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 29200 Cole Grade Rd Valley Center, CA 92082 Google Map