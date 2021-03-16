List: What’s open, closed in San Diego’s Balboa Park?

SAN DIEGO – Much of San Diego’s famed Balboa Park is reopening to visitors in the coming days and weeks as the county joins the state’s less-restrictive red tier.

State data released Tuesday shows the county graduating upward from the most-restrictive purple tier, allowing many businesses to operate indoors at up to 25% capacity. It’s welcome news for venues in Balboa Park such as restaurants, museums and cultural centers, which largely only have been able to operate outdoors — if at all — for much of the past year.

More than a dozen options including the San Diego Zoo and Balboa Park Golf Course already have reopened or are slated to open Wednesday, a news release from the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership shows.

Others are scheduled to follow as soon as late this week and in the weeks to come.

“Many of the organizations were hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, having been through three rounds of closures since March of 2020,” the partnership said in the release. “Some, such as the performing arts organizations, have not held public performances in over a year, and the date they will reopen remains uncertain.”

Below is a list of venues open, soon-to-be opening and still closed in Balboa Park as of Wednesday when the county joins the red tier. All options are open seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Now open

Balboa Park Disc Golf Course;

Balboa Park Golf Course;

Daniel’s Coffee at Spanish Village Art Center: open six days a week, closed on Monday;

Dog parks;

Japanese Friendship Garden;

May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden;

Playgrounds;

Prado Perk at House of Hospitality;

San Diego Air and Space Museum;

San Diego Civic Youth Ballet: online instruction only;

San Diego Junior Theatre: online instruction only;

San Diego Zoo;

Spanish Village Art Center;

Tea Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden: open five days a week from Wednesday through Sunday;

Visitors Center in the House of Hospitality; and

Walking trails.

Opening soon

Café in the Park at Casa de Balboa: open three days a week from Friday through Sunday starting April 16;

Centro Cultural de la Raza: starting April 2, open three days a week from Friday through Sunday;

Coffee Cart at Air and Space Museum: open two days a week on Saturday and Sunday beginning March 20;

Craveology Café at the Fleet Science Center: open four days a week from Friday through Monday starting April 2;

Fleet Science Center: open four days a week starting April 2, from Friday through Monday;

Museum of Us: open five days a week from Wednesday through Sunday starting April 21;

Panama 66 restaurant: open six days a week starting March 18, closed on Wednesday;

Panama 66 grab-n-go cart: open six days a week starting March 18, closed on Wednesday;

Prado restaurant: open six days a week starting March 18, closed on Monday;

San Diego Automotive Museum: open six days a week starting April 2, closed on Monday;

San Diego History Center: starting April 16, open three days a week from Friday through Sunday;

San Diego Model Railroad Museum: open three days a week starting April 2, from Friday through Sunday;

San Diego Museum of Art: open six days a week starting March 20, closed on Wednesday;

San Diego Natural History Museum: open five days a week beginning April 2, from Friday through Tuesday;

San Diego Youth Symphony: CHIMES early childhood program held April 7 through May 14;

United Nations Building and Gift Shop: open Friday through Sunday and then open six days a week starting March 23, closed on Monday; and

WorldBeat Café at WorldBeat Cultural Center: starting March 19, open three days a week from Friday through Sunday.

Still closed

Balboa Park Activity Center;

Balboa Park Club;

Botanical Building;

Bud Kearns Memorial Pool;

ComicCon Museum;

House of Pacific Relations International Cottages;

Marston House Museum;

Mingei International Museum;

Museum of Photographic Arts;

Observation Deck at Moreton Bay Fig Tree (opening April 30);

The Old Globe;

Timken Museum of Art; and

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park.