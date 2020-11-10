List: New restrictions in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A rising COVID-19 case rate caused San Diego County to fall back into the most-restrictive tier on the state’s reopening system Saturday.

Because of the move to the purple tier, restaurants were required to move to outdoor service only, retail businesses further limited their capacity and schools are unable to shift to in-person learning. The county’s demotion from the less-restrictive red tier is the result of two weeks of case rates that exceeded the threshold of 7 per 100,000 residents.

The State of California published a list of restrictions for each industry:

Amusement parks

Closed

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Appliance repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Aquariums

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Auto repair shops

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Banks and credit unions

Can open with modifications

Bars (where no meals provided)

Closed

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Body waxing studios

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Bookstores

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Breweries (where no meals provided)

Closed

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Campgrounds and outdoor recreation

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Cardrooms

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Carwashes

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Childcare

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Childcare

Churches

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Clothing and shoe stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Concert venues

Closed

Convenience stores

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Convention centers

Closed

Cultural ceremonies

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Dance studios

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Day camps

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Day camps

Distilleries (where no meals provided)

Closed

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Doctors and dentists

Can open with modifications

Dog walkers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Door-to-door sales and services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Drive-in theaters

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Dry cleaners

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electricians

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Electrologists

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Estheticians

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Family entertainment centers

Can open outdoors only with modifications

– Kart racing

– Mini-golf

– Batting cages

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Farmers markets

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Festivals

Closed

Film and TV production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Fire stations

Can open with modifications

Florists

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Food banks

Can open with modifications

Gas stations

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Government services

Can open with modifications

Grocery stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 50% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Gyms and fitness centers

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Hair salons and barbershops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Hair salons and barbershops

Handypersons/general contractors

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Higher education institutions

Closed for indoor lectures and student gatherings. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open.

See guidance for Higher education

Home and furnishing stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Hospitals and urgent care

Can open with modifications

Hotels and lodging

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

HVAC services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag)

Closed

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Jewelry stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Landscapers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Laundromats and laundry services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Libraries

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Live theater

Closed

Massage therapy studios

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Mosques

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Movie theaters

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Museums

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Music production

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Nail salons

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Nightclubs

Closed

Offices (non-essential businesses)

Can work remotely

See guidance for Office workspaces

Outdoor playgrounds

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Pet groomers

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Pharmacies

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Retail

Piercing shops

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Places of worship

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Plumbing services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Police stations

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Music, film, and TV production

Professional sports

Can open with modifications

– No live audiences

See guidance for Professional sports

Racetracks

Can open with modifications

– No live audiences

See guidance for Professional sports

Residential and janitorial cleaning services

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Limited services

Restaurants (dine-in)

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Restaurants (take-out and delivery)

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Retailers

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Satellite wagering sites

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Cardrooms and racetracks

Saunas and steam rooms

Closed

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Schools

Schools may not reopen fully for in-person instruction until the county has been in the Substantial (Red) Tier for two weeks. Local school and health officials may decide to open elementary schools, and school officials may decide to conduct in-person instruction for a limited set of students in small cohorts.

Note on exception: Schools that have already re-opened if the county was in a less restrictive tier do not have to close. However, if a school had not already reopened for in-person instruction, it may not reopen until the county moves back to the Substantial (Red) Tier for 14 days.

See schools guidance, schools FAQ, and cohorting FAQs.

Shopping malls

Can open indoors with modifications – Max 25% capacity

– Closed common areas

– Closed food courts

See guidance for Shopping centers

Short-term lodging rentals

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Hotels and lodging

Skateparks

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds

Skin care services

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Small private gatherings

Are allowed outdoors only with modifications

– Masks and physical distancing required

– No more than 3 separate households attend (including the host’s)

– Gatherings should be 2 hours or less

– Those with symptoms must not attend

– Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend

– Singing, shouting, chanting, cheering, or exercising strongly discouraged

See guidance for gatherings and holidays

Sporting goods stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

State and local government offices

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Office workspaces

Swimming pools

Can open outdoors with modifications

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers, Outdoor recreation, including campgrounds and playgrounds, and Hotels and lodging

Synagogues

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Tattoo parlors

Can open indoors with modifications

See guidance for Personal care services

Temples

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Theme parks

Closed

See guidance for Amusement parks and theme parks

Toy stores

Can open with modifications

– Max 25% capacity

See guidance for Retail

Weddings (ceremonies only)

Outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Places of worship and cultural ceremonies

Wineries

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Restaurants, wineries, and bars

Yoga studios

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Gyms and fitness centers

Youth sports

Can open with modifications

See guidance for Youth sports

Zoos

Can open outdoors only with modifications

See guidance for Museums, zoos, and aquariums