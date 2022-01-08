List: National Guard called to help these San Diego COVID test sites

Members of the National Guard assist at a COVID-19 testing site in Antioch, California. Two hundred members are being deployed for similar work across the state, including at least 12 medical specialists at San Diego County sites. (Photo: California Governor’s Office)

SAN DIEGO — As a holiday surge in infections drives demand for COVID-19 tests, members of the National Guard will be helping people get checked out at six local sites in the coming days.

These are the San Diego County testing locations where you might see the service members:

San Diego – 5330 Linda Vista Rd – Open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chula Vista – 1301 Oleander Ave – Open Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

El Cajon – 200 S Magnolia Ave – Open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Escondido – 649 W Mission Ave – Open Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

National City – 1221 D Avenue – Open Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oceanside – 3708 Ocean Ranch Boulevard – Open Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To start, there are 200 National Guard members being deployed to sites across the state. A spokesperson with the governor’s office told the San Diego Union-Tribune that two medical specialists will be deployed to each of the local sites.

As the paper’s Paul Sisson notes, it’s unclear how significant of an impact two additional workers can have on turnaround times at the testing sites, but the state has also promised additional members in the weeks to come.

The Cal Guard will provide “interim clinical staff while permanent staff are hired, adding capacity for walk-ins, assisting with crowd control and back-filling for staff absences – all in an effort to conduct more tests for more Californians,” Newsom’s office said in a news release.

The assistance comes as San Diegans stand in long lines at times to get tested for COVID-19. There’s enough demand that county public health officials are asking only those with symptoms to get swabbed right now, in hopes of increasing the likelihood that sick people get tests quickly.

Some residents frustrated by long waits have turned to private testing sites and paid fees to get screened for the coronavirus. Authorities have warned that San Diegans should always vet private sites, especially before turning over any personally identifying information, because COVID-19 testing scams have been discovered.

You can get a free coronavirus test in San Diego from a site on this county website.