CVS Health offers COVID-19 testing for kids 12 and up

SAN DIEGO — CVS Health began offering free COVID-19 testing Friday for children 12 and older.

CVS Health said the self-swab tests are no cost to patients. You must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for minors and patients 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come for the test. Parents or guardians seeking testing for children under the age of 12 should consult with a pediatrician to identify appropriate testing options.

Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

CVS Health COVID-19 testing sites opening Friday, Sept. 11:

Fresno County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1405 Herndon Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611

Los Angeles County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 9089 Woodman Avenue, Arleta CA 91331
  • CVS Pharmacy, 2315 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA 91010
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1747 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Hollywood CA 90028
  • CVS Pharmacy, 15718 Hawthorne Boulevard NEC, Lawndale, CA 90260
  • CVS Pharmacy, 9256 Slauson Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1485 South Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766
  • CVS Pharmacy, 27983 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
  • CVS Pharmacy, 5601 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91401
  • CVS Pharmacy, 6588 West Foothill Boulevard, Tujunga, CA 91042
  • CVS Pharmacy, 3670 South Nogales Street, West Covina, CA 91792
  • CVS Pharmacy, 702 North Azusa Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
  • CVS Pharmacy, 11426 Washington Boulevard, Whittier CA 90606

Madera County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1400 Howard Road, Madera, CA 93637

Riverside County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1322 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882
  • CVS Pharmacy, 11950 De Palma Road, Corona, CA 92883
  • CVS Pharmacy, 2091 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

San Bernardino County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 13181 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709
  • CVS Pharmacy, 3290 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, CA 91709
  • CVS Pharmacy, 15286 Summit Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336
  • CVS Pharmacy, 27310 Baseline, Highland, CA 92346
  • CVS Pharmacy, 16975 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia, CA 92345
  • CVS Pharmacy, 1795 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA 92359
  • CVS Pharmacy, 690 East Foothill Boulevard, Upland, CA 91786

San Diego County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 3925 North River Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
  • CVS Pharmacy, 3332 Sandrock Road, San Diego, CA 92123

San Luis Obispo County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 610 West Tefft Street, Nipomo, CA 93444

Santa Cruz County:

  • CVS Pharmacy, 1750 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010
  • CVS Pharmacy, 490 Rodriguez Street, Watsonville, CA 95076

