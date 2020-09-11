CVS Health offers COVID-19 testing for kids 12 and up

SAN DIEGO — CVS Health began offering free COVID-19 testing Friday for children 12 and older.

CVS Health said the self-swab tests are no cost to patients. You must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for minors and patients 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come for the test. Parents or guardians seeking testing for children under the age of 12 should consult with a pediatrician to identify appropriate testing options.

Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

CVS Health COVID-19 testing sites opening Friday, Sept. 11:

Fresno County:

CVS Pharmacy, 1405 Herndon Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611

Los Angeles County:

CVS Pharmacy, 9089 Woodman Avenue, Arleta CA 91331

CVS Pharmacy, 2315 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA 91010

CVS Pharmacy, 1747 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Hollywood CA 90028

CVS Pharmacy, 15718 Hawthorne Boulevard NEC, Lawndale, CA 90260

CVS Pharmacy, 9256 Slauson Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

CVS Pharmacy, 1485 South Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766

CVS Pharmacy, 27983 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

CVS Pharmacy, 5601 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91401

CVS Pharmacy, 6588 West Foothill Boulevard, Tujunga, CA 91042

CVS Pharmacy, 3670 South Nogales Street, West Covina, CA 91792

CVS Pharmacy, 702 North Azusa Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791

CVS Pharmacy, 11426 Washington Boulevard, Whittier CA 90606

Madera County:

CVS Pharmacy, 1400 Howard Road, Madera, CA 93637

Riverside County:

CVS Pharmacy, 1322 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882

CVS Pharmacy, 11950 De Palma Road, Corona, CA 92883

CVS Pharmacy, 2091 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

San Bernardino County:

CVS Pharmacy, 13181 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

CVS Pharmacy, 3290 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, CA 91709

CVS Pharmacy, 15286 Summit Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336

CVS Pharmacy, 27310 Baseline, Highland, CA 92346

CVS Pharmacy, 16975 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia, CA 92345

CVS Pharmacy, 1795 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA 92359

CVS Pharmacy, 690 East Foothill Boulevard, Upland, CA 91786

San Diego County:

CVS Pharmacy, 3925 North River Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

CVS Pharmacy, 3332 Sandrock Road, San Diego, CA 92123

San Luis Obispo County:

CVS Pharmacy, 610 West Tefft Street, Nipomo, CA 93444

Santa Cruz County:

CVS Pharmacy, 1750 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010

CVS Pharmacy, 490 Rodriguez Street, Watsonville, CA 95076