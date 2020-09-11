CVS Health offers COVID-19 testing for kids 12 and up

SAN DIEGO — CVS Health began offering free COVID-19 testing Friday for children 12 and older.
CVS Health said the self-swab tests are no cost to patients. You must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for minors and patients 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come for the test. Parents or guardians seeking testing for children under the age of 12 should consult with a pediatrician to identify appropriate testing options.
Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot or, in limited locations, to enter a CVS store. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
CVS Health COVID-19 testing sites opening Friday, Sept. 11:
Fresno County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1405 Herndon Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611
Los Angeles County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 9089 Woodman Avenue, Arleta CA 91331
- CVS Pharmacy, 2315 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA 91010
- CVS Pharmacy, 1747 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Hollywood CA 90028
- CVS Pharmacy, 15718 Hawthorne Boulevard NEC, Lawndale, CA 90260
- CVS Pharmacy, 9256 Slauson Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
- CVS Pharmacy, 1485 South Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766
- CVS Pharmacy, 27983 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
- CVS Pharmacy, 5601 Van Nuys Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91401
- CVS Pharmacy, 6588 West Foothill Boulevard, Tujunga, CA 91042
- CVS Pharmacy, 3670 South Nogales Street, West Covina, CA 91792
- CVS Pharmacy, 702 North Azusa Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
- CVS Pharmacy, 11426 Washington Boulevard, Whittier CA 90606
Madera County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1400 Howard Road, Madera, CA 93637
Riverside County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1322 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882
- CVS Pharmacy, 11950 De Palma Road, Corona, CA 92883
- CVS Pharmacy, 2091 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
San Bernardino County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 13181 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709
- CVS Pharmacy, 3290 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills, CA 91709
- CVS Pharmacy, 15286 Summit Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336
- CVS Pharmacy, 27310 Baseline, Highland, CA 92346
- CVS Pharmacy, 16975 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia, CA 92345
- CVS Pharmacy, 1795 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA 92359
- CVS Pharmacy, 690 East Foothill Boulevard, Upland, CA 91786
San Diego County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 3925 North River Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
- CVS Pharmacy, 3332 Sandrock Road, San Diego, CA 92123
San Luis Obispo County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 610 West Tefft Street, Nipomo, CA 93444
Santa Cruz County:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1750 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010
- CVS Pharmacy, 490 Rodriguez Street, Watsonville, CA 95076