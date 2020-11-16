List: County issues cease and desist orders to businesses

SAN DIEGO — The county released the names of 17 businesses that were issued cease and desist orders after new coronavirus restrictions went into place this weekend.

Restaurants and other businesses were required to stop in-door operations beginning Saturday after San Diego County fell into the purple tier on the state’s coronavirus reopening system.

The cease and desist orders, which were issued Nov. 16, cited the state’s COVID-19 industry guidance for fitness facilities, places of worship, and restaurants, bars and wineries.

“Restaurants may not operate indoors based on the County’s current Tier 1 status,” one order reads. “Failure to comply may result in criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation.”

Orders issued Nov. 16, 2020

Cease & Desist Danny’s Bar

Cease & Desist Meat Monsters Grill

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Ash St

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Ocean Front Walk

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Solana Beach

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Tenth Ave

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club World Trade Dr

Cease & Desist Reach Yoga

Cease & Desist Self Made Training Facility

Cease & Desist Shelter Bar Encinitas

Cease & Desist Shock Fitness

Cease & Desist The Landing

Cease & Desist Yoga Box Hillcrest

Cease & Desist Yoga Box North Park

Cease & Desist Yoga Box Ocean Beach

Cease & Desist Yoga Box Pacific Beach

Cease & Desist Awaken Church Carlsbad

Staff posted the cease and desist orders on the county website Monday evening after county leaders urged San Diegans to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We are hoping and praying for the betterment of our whole region that most San Diegans understand that none of us want to be doing the things we are doing, but we don’t have a choice,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

San Diego County health officials reported 833 new cases and no additional deaths Monday, bringing the county’s total to 65,501 cases, with the death toll remaining at 926. That followed a record-breaking 1,087 cases reported on Sunday.