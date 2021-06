List: 16 fugitives sought in alleged meth ring with cartel ties

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen people are wanted in connection with the newly-announced nationwide takedown of an alleged Sinaloa Cartel methamphetamine network.

A grand jury indictment was unsealed Tuesday charging 60 people, many of them San Diegans, with federal drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses.

Prosecutors say San Diego was the landing point as the defendants smuggled thousands of pounds of meth from the cartel across the border, then distributed the drug “to dozens of sub-distributors” in San Diego County, across the United States and even Australia and New Zealand.

Investigators say money from the drugs was returned to the network’s leaders through a variety of means, including bulk cash, structured cash deposits into bank accounts and money transfers through apps like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo and Cash App.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released a list of men and women accused in the investigation. Sixteen were still wanted as of Tuesday’s unsealing of the indictment, with fugitives marked with an asterisk on the list.

DEFENDANTS Case Number 21cr1559-H

(D1) Reyes Espinoza Age: 35 San Ysidro, CA

(D2) David Villegas Age: 49 San Diego, CA

(D3) John Bomenka Age: 54 San Diego, CA

(D4) Dennis Jones Age: 49 San Diego, CA

(D5) Darren Mosier Age: 59 San Diego, CA

(D6) Frank Tucker Age: 63 San Diego, CA

(D7) Charles Miller Age: 52 San Diego, CA

*(D8) Carlos Espinoza Age: 28 Tijuana, MX

(D9) Mario Espinoza Age: 20 Tijuana, MX

(D10) Jaron Hillyer Age: 30 San Diego, CA

(D11) Kristina Brown Age: 32 San Diego, CA

(D12) Danny Miller Age: 52 San Diego, CA

(D13) Shawn Morrill Age: 49 San Diego, CA

*(D14) Hilleal Grant Age: 51 San Diego, CA

*(D15) Lewis Rich Age: 59 San Diego, CA

(D16) Cameron Graff Age: 29 San Diego, CA

*(D17) Terry Haith Age: 60 San Diego, CA

(D18) Tansy Steinhauer Age: 51 San Diego, CA

*(D19) Jessica Pomeroy Age: 30 San Diego, CA

*(D20) Shadow Segura Age: 23 Houston, TX

(D21) Jasmine Lucas Age: 50 San Diego, CA

(D22) Philip Abbas Age: 42 San Diego, CA

*(D23) Peter Fuller Age: 63 San Diego, CA

(D24) Eduardo Osuna Age: 41 San Diego, CA

(D25) Frank Carrillo Age: 45 San Diego, CA

(D26) Stephen Myrick Age: 45 San Diego, CA

(D27) Gloria Sandoval Age: 40 San Diego, CA

*(D28) Ashley Hilton Age: 42 Houston, TX

(D29) Joseph Occhiogrosso Age: 44 Brooklyn, NY

(D30) Gary Beasley Age: 39 San Diego, CA

*(D31) Arnulfo Rodriguez Age: 38 San Diego, CA

(D32) Alexandro Larios-Flores Age: 24 San Diego, CA

*(D33) Jose Vargas Age: 31 San Diego, CA

(D34) Michael Nagle Age: 50 San Diego, CA

*(D35) Raymond Sterling Age: 51 San Diego, CA

(D36) Terry Tyler Age: 49 San Diego, CA

(D37) Victor Yamasaki Age: 59 San Diego, CA

(D38) Chris Paschke Age: 57 San Diego, CA

(D39) Charles Gerardi Age: 57 Houston, TX

(D40) Christian Lopez-Villegas Age: 34 San Ysidro, CA

(D41) David Santa Maria Age: 49 San Diego, CA

(D42) Melvin Johnson Age: 44 San Diego, CA

(D43) Daniel Babuata Age: 34 San Diego, CA

*(D44) Garrett Steele Age: 40 San Diego, CA

(D45) Vien Trinh Age: 62 San Diego, CA

*(D46) Troy Prater Age: 46 San Diego, CA

*(D47) Sharon Landhan Age: 44 San Diego, CA

(D48) Gabriel Askay Age: 44 San Diego, CA

(D49) Patrick Lane Age: 57 San Diego, CA

(D50) Kevin Tobin Age: 65 San Diego, CA

(D51) James Ellerbe Age: 68 San Diego, CA

(D52) Hope Stoneking Age: 35 San Diego, CA

(D53) Tasha Almanza Age: 42 San Diego, CA

*(D54) Jason Ferguson Age: 48 San Diego, CA

(D55) Kelle Ferguson Age: 52 San Diego, CA

*(D56) Roger Desroche Age: 74 San Diego, CA

(D57) Steven Brandt Age: 57 San Diego, CA

(D58) Esteban Gastelum-Sanchez Age: 42 San Diego, CA

(D59) Tara Scroggins Age: 45 San Diego, CA

(D60) Debbie Hill Age: 59 San Diego, CA