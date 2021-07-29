Lions Tigers & Bears urges conservation on ‘International Tiger Day’

SAN DIEGO — It’s International Tiger Day and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine is raising awareness about the need to protect endangered big cats.

Rescued big cats Moka and Nola were ready to celebrate Thursday morning with a splash in the pool and frolic about their habitat at the 93-acre exotic animal rescue in rural San Diego County.

It’s #InternationalTigerDay 🐯🐅 and Nola is ready to celebrate! @fox5sandiego was live from @LnsTgersandBrs to raise awareness for the need to protect these endangered big cats. 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Sh7GlSk26y — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) July 29, 2021

Moka came to Lions Tigers & Bears in June 2018 after being found stuffed in a duffel bag during a border crossing attempt. Nola was rescued in December 2017 after she was seized from an unpermitted location near New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lions Tigers & Bears founder Bobbi Brink said there are only 3,890 wild tigers left in the world, a rapidly declining number that leaves them on the brink of extinction.

Brink has been pushing for federal legislation to protect big cats through The Big Cat Public Safety Act H.R. 263. If passed, the federal bill would end the private possession of big cats as pets, end cub petting and limit exhibitors to those who do not repeatedly violate the law.

Brink said San Diegans can help efforts to pass the legislation by giving the sanctuary a call at 619-659-8078. She also shared a few ways you can help without too much effort.

“Only frequent accredited sanctuaries like Lions Tigers & Bears,” Brink said. “Don’t support the roadside zoos, don’t support the cub petting. That’s how you can help the tigers right from home.”