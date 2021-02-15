Lions Tigers & Bears says goodbye to 18-year-old lioness

ALPINE, Calif. — Lions Tigers & Bears has announced the death of an 18-year-old lioness named Zulu.

The animal rescue said Zulu had been under the care of their lead veterinarian during a losing battle with GI issues and renal disease. Lions Tigers & Bears founder Bobbi Brink announced Monday that staff made the tough decision to say goodbye to Zulu.

“She has been suffering with these issues for too long and her condition has continued to progressively decline. So today, the time came to help her pass on to heaven,” a news release said. “Saying goodbye to Zulu was a painstaking decision, but it is the final gift we could give her to ease the pain she had been enduring and make certain she suffered no more.”

Lions Tigers & Bears has announced the death of Zulu, an 18-year-old lioness. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Zulu was rescued along with two other lions, Arusha and Louie, in April 2017. Photo: Lions Tigers & Bears

Zulu and two other lions, Arusha and Louie, were rescued in April 2017 after their owner, a former animal trainer, asked Lions Tigers & Bears to take them.

Zulu was 14 and had previously performed in movies, television, and live shows — a “heinous and grueling life for any animal,” according to Lions Tigers & Bears. Once Zulu arrived at the Alpine animal rescue, she officially entered retirement.

“Lions Tigers & Bears was Zulu’s happily ever after. You may recall her basking in the sun or snuggling with her sister Arusha in our Linking Love Habitat. She had a happy life at our sanctuary and our extended sanctuary family – YOU – helped play a huge role in making sure she received the care she always deserved,” the rescue said.

Learn more about Zulu’s life on the Lions Tigers & Bears website.