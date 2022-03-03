CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A handful of classic cars were destroyed in a fire overnight in Chula Vista.

The flames were reported around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in a shared industrial lot off Main Street between Industrial Boulevard and Broadway, according to Chula Vista Fire Department records.

When firefighters arrived, they found a line of four cars on fire and flames going up the wall of a nearby building, a CVFD battalion chief told FOX 5. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and keep the flames from spreading further, but all four of the classic cars were completely destroyed.

Several auto businesses and a smog station are located in the immediate area, but it wasn’t initially clear which company the classics were associated with.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze. Nothing immediately indicated that it was suspicious, the battalion chief said.

Firefighters mop up remaining flames near the charred remains of four classic cars that burned in a shared industrial lot off Main Street in Chula Vista. (KSWB)

Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire.