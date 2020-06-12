Lincoln Park apartment fire destroys garage

SAN DIEGO – Several families were temporarily displaced from a Lincoln Park apartment complex early Friday as firefighters extinguished a fire that burned up a garage unit.

Crews arrived at approximately 1:55 a.m. on the scene of a fire at a complex located at 225 50th St. Footage from San Diego News Video shows firefighters entering and exiting a garage on the property with a heavily damaged vehicle inside and the building’s yellow exterior blackened starting at the garage and extending up around a top-floor window.

A fire investigator has been assigned to the incident, according to an incident fact sheet compiled by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. No injuries were reported.



SDFD is working a Structure Fire – Comm / Apt at 225 50th St. The call was received on 06/12/2020 at 01:51:27 AM and unit(s) arrived at 01:55:01 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/ewGyjRhiIR #FS20082807 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) June 12, 2020