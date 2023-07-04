SAN DIEGO — July 4th brought crowded beaches and limited parking. However, it did not stop thousands from going to the beaches in San Diego County.

“We are down here at the beach, trying to enjoy the weather. Glad the sun is out, and celebrating this country,” said Quentin Hartman, who lives in Vista.

At the beach, it was stars, stripes, and delicious bites at Mission Beach.

For Hartman and his group of friends, it was also a celebration of sobriety and life. They all met in AA, and now they say they are happy to be together and creating new memories.

“And do a lot of the stuff we used to not be able to do in our addiction or our drinking,” Hartman said. “Enjoy actually being outside, enjoy a nice sunny day, go in the water. Being able to drive around not have to worry about too many things. So, it’s a good feeling.”

Up in La Jolla Shores, scarce parking did not mean a missed beach day.

“We did a few circles. We were just waiting for somebody to leave, really,” said Mike Gomez, who lives in Corona.

Gomez and Lindsay Benson drove in from Corona. They escaped the morning temperatures there of 80 degrees and are still climbing.

“It’s pretty usual. You got people camping, you have the fires going, everyone is having a good time. It’s kind of how it is every year, that’s why we come here. My family comes really early in the morning to get a good spot, we just come a little later to join them,” Gomez said.

“We’ve had people out here since 10 p.m. last night,” said Caleb Humber, visiting from Bozeman, Montana with his college church group.

“We just have nothing planned today, it’s just to be at the beach all day today. This morning we are making pancakes and applesauce, and different kinds of things like that. And in the afternoon, we will do hot dogs,” Humber said.

The Wendel family also made the long journey from Eureka. Johnny Wendel said he is going straight for his favorite — the water.

“You get all wet and the sand comfortable, when the toes in the sand kind of feels like a shark nibbling on you,” said Johnny Wendel, who lives in Eureka.

“Fourth of July to me is just a time to be with family, have fun with your family. Definitely take the time away from work and obligations just to remember how grateful we should be for things that we have,” Trevor Wendel said.