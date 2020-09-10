Limited number of students return to South Bay schools for distance learning support

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A new program in the Chula Vista Elementary School District wants to provide an additional layer of support to families struggling with distance learning.

The new school year began for students and staff on Aug. 31 in a distance-learning format. But after families expressed child care concerns, the district partnered with the YMCA to launch the Distance Learning Support Program.

The full-day program allows a limited number of students to return to campus to continue remote learning in small groups. Many are children of essential workers as well as those with special needs, in the foster care system or experiencing homelessness, according to the district.

“We’re able to provide that support,” said Matthew Tessier, an assistant superintendent in the district.

At some 30,000 students, the Chula Vista Elementary School District is the largest elementary district in the state. District officials said more than 900 students already are enrolled in the new support program, and the waitlist to join is long. Ultimately, the goal is to serve up to 1,500 students.

Families interested in the support program should contact their school’s principal, a district official said.

Additionally, families within the district needing technical assistance with district-adopted online programs can contact the Parent Helpline at 619-409-6638. It is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.