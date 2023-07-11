SAN DIEGO — Craft beer lovers headed to the San Diego Pride Festival this weekend are in for a special treat.

Second Chance Beer Company will be debuting a special, limited-edition “Pride Pilsner” that will be available exclusively at the Balboa Park festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The San Diego-based craft brewery will be serving up the pilsner at several kiosks throughout the festival grounds at Marston Point. 100% of the proceeds from sales of the brew will be donated back to San Diego Pride to support their year-round philanthropic work.

“There truly is nothing like Pride weekend in San Diego,” Second Chance CEO and co-founder Virginia Morrison said in a release. “The levels of joy and happiness of the hundreds of thousands of people who celebrate this great tradition every year is contagious, inspiring, and simply wonderful. We are so proud to be a part of this special tradition.”

Cans for the Pride Pilsner were donated by the plastic-free manufacturer, Canworks, while Brewers Supply Group gifted the ingredients for the beer.

Mock-up of the Pride Pilsner can from Second Chance Beer Co. (Courtesy of Alternative Strategies)

Second Chance has been active in promoting diversity and inclusion within the local craft brewing community, the company said, including founding the San Diego Brewers Guild‘s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee in 2019. Morrison also serves as co-chair for the national Brewers Association‘s DEI committee.

“We are honored to have a local company like Second Chance join us for San Diego Pride as a truly authentic partner in supporting our LGBTQ community,” Lopez said. “There is nothing quite like San Diego Pride and there is nothing quite like San Diego craft beer, so it’s very exciting to work together this year to say the least.”

The San Diego Pride Festival is the two-day extravaganza celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in America’s Finest City, running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

The event kicks off with the Pride Parade on Saturday and highlights the best in LGBTQ+ entertainment, exhibits, cultural presentations and community resources.