Lifeguards warn swimmers after great white shark sighting

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Lifeguards were warning the public Monday about a shark sighting near Black’s Beach in La Jolla.

A shark was believed to be in the area of Torrey pines around 2:30 p.m. Monday after a sea lion was found in the surf line with a shark bite, according to San Diego Lifeguards. The agency sent out a boat, which spotted a 7-foot great white shark north of Black’s Beach outside of city waters.

The beach remains open, but swimmers are being warned about the sighting.

Lifeguards also say Torrey Pines State Beach may have been temporarily closed due to the sighting.

