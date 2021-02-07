Lifeguards warn of shark sighting near Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Lifeguards were warning beachgoers near the Oceanside Pier about a shark sighting Sunday.

The Oceanside Fire Department Lifeguard Division confirmed the sighting Sunday of an approximately 9-foot shark of an unknown species swimming 300 yards offshore near the pier. The shark was sighted shortly 11 a.m.

Lifeguards made public announcements to warn people in the water and posted warning signs of the sighting.

A vessel responded to the area to investigate and notified neighboring agencies, lifeguards said.

Sightings of sharks are rare along the Oceanside coastline, they said.

“When seen, these animals are typically just passing through our waters,” said Sgt. Gregory Trebbe of the Oceanside Lifeguard Division.

Lifeguards in Carlsbad placed warning signs at Tamarack State Beach Saturday after someone reported seeing a great white shark in the water there. The signs were posted around noon at the beach, which is located at the end of Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad, “out of an abundance of caution due to white shark sighting,” the City of Carlsbad said on Twitter.