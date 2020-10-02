Lifeguards warn of new shark sightings off La Jolla beach

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards warned beachgoers in La Jolla Friday after two surfers reported seeing a six-foot shark, one day after several were spotted not far up the coast.

The first sighting was reported around 10:30 a.m., when a surfer saw a shark about 100 yards off Scripps Beach, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz. A second surfer later reported a similar sighting to lifeguards. Officials did not confirm the species of shark.

Lifeguards announced the sightings from their vehicles and posted warning signs on the beach. The beach remained open as of Friday afternoon.

The sightings come one day after at least five great white sharks were spotted off Torrey Pines State Beach about five miles north. The young sharks were spotted on SkyFOX video snaking their way through a surf lineup, floating yards away from some who appeared largely unaware of their presence. Reports from local lifeguards indicated there might have been as many as a dozen sharks spotted in the area Thursday by Torrey Pines and Flat Rock Beach.