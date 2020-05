CORONADO, Calif. — Coronado lifeguards posted signs Tuesday warning beachgoers of a 12-foot shark spotted off North Beach.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a lifeguard was on a paddle board about 100 yards off the shore when he saw the mature white shark next to him, Coronado police wrote in an Instagram post.

Lifeguards decided not to close the beach because the shark was not observed engaging with anyone in the water.