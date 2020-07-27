Lifeguards warn Coronado beachgoers after 2 shark sightings

Coronado city officials warned beachgoers Sunday after two shark sightings were reported near the South Beach area. (City of Coronado)

CORONADO, Calif. – Coronado city officials warned beachgoers Sunday after two shark sightings were reported near the South Beach area.

The sightings were reported to lifeguards in the area near tower 1C at Avenida de las Arenas. They are said to have been spotted at 9:10 and 9:30 a.m., with one surfer reporting a shark “possibly longer than 10 feet” about 50 yards offshore.

According to officials, the shark “did not show any engaging behavior.”

However, signs were posted in the area Sunday to warn members of the public. Lifeguards continue to monitor the beach, officials said.