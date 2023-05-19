SAN DIEGO — Swimming pools around San Diego are in need of seasonal and year-round lifeguards, city officials said.

The City of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department, which has 15 swimming pool facilities, will be hosting a hiring fair this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Clairemont Pool.

“We are looking for about 100 more pool lifeguards to join our ranks,” City of San Diego Aquatics District Manager Nicole McNeil said. “This is a great opportunity to take on a job that is not only fun but serves the community by ensuring the safety of our aquatics patrons.”

Interested candidates must be 16 years of age and must apply online for a Pool Guard 1 or Pool Guard II position prior to the hiring fair, according to the city. Pool Guard 1 applicants do not need to be certified before applying.

Those who are not yet able to meet the required skills to become a pool guard are invited to practice at any city pool during designated hours for free, per the parks and recreation department.

Another hiring fair will be held at the Allied Gardens Pool on Saturday, June 24, from 9-11 a.m.