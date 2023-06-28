SAN DIEGO – San Diego police and lifeguards are cracking down on illegal boat and jet ski rentals in a popular part of America’s Finest City with the Fourth of July just days away.

It’s always a packed house in Mission Bay on holiday weekend as people from near and far soak up the sunshine out on the water; but for experienced boat owners like Michael Provence, he’d rather stay away.

“I mean I’m now repairing damage that I wasn’t even aware of from a collision when the boat was hit from behind right here,” Provence said.

This year will hopefully be different than most as lifeguards are enforcing citations of any illegal renting of watercrafts in the area.

“Since COVID, we’ve seen a rise in rentals of vessels. We also saw a rise in accidents and deaths on Mission Bay, it kind of led to overcrowding,” explained San Diego Lifeguard Lieutenant Rick Romero.

He says these past few years, there has been a spike in crashes and injuries along Mission Bay, something related to borrowing or renting boats or jet skis from third parties via Airbnb styled online apps.

“What we’ve seen from people renting out their boats illegally, there is no safety lecture, they are missing vital equipment…fire extinguishers, that whole operation leads to accidents,” Romero said.

It’s a violation of city laws which require boat rentals to come from licensed vendors that have a contract with the city. So far, this summer season lifeguards say they’ve impounded nearly 40 boats and jet skis and counting, leaving violators to pay anywhere from $500 to $800.

“There’s nothing worse than seeing the devastation this causes to a family, not alone the person who gets affected,” Romero said.

San Diego police and lifeguards will host a public safety presser Thursday at 9:00 a.m. to discuss continuing concerns about illegal boat rental companies amid the holiday weekend.