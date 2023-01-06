SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.

Three lifeguards rescued a surfer who got stuck in a bad spot at Windansea in La Jolla Friday morning. It happened as FOX 5 was live on-the-air around 7:30 a.m.

As soon as our news crew, and others who were watching the high tide and the elevated surf, saw the surfer in destress, people began to call 911. Two lifeguards then showed up and jumped in the water from the rocks. Then, a third showed up on a jet ski.

“We had a very accomplished expert surfer who got pushed in, stuck in a bad area and he had to pull his leash and try to swim out,” explained Lifeguard Chief James Gartland with San Diego Fire-Rescue. “So we sent two lifeguards out after him. They hooked him up and brought them out from a rip current to a safe area. And a jet ski came and picked up all three and brought the surfer to safety.”

He added a word of caution for those who want to attempt to ride a wave.

“This is not a beginners day. This is not for the novice, not even the avid surfer. You should be an expert surfer if you’re going in the water today, you should have been in this type of conditions before,” said Gartland. “It’s tough to negotiate. This is the largest swell we’ve had in about five years.”

Lifeguards rescued a total of two people in the early morning. The other was a man, who was surfing out by La Jolla Cove, was also an experienced and very accomplished surfer, according to the chief.

No one was injured.