SAN DIEGO — San Diego lifeguards are increasing staffing along the coast in preparation for high surf forecasted to start Thursday and go through Sunday. They plan to arrive earlier and leave later to protect the county shorelines.

On Wednesday, lifeguards conducted approximately 40 rescues along the coast and say the number one mistake for beachgoers is getting too close when the surf gets high.

“We are upstaffing beaches for the next four days,” said San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Jacob Magness. “You have several feet of water that comes in with each wave and all you need is a little water to take you out to sea.”

Lifeguards say surfers should avoid hitting the waves unless they’re experts. Any novice or intermediate surfers should stay clear of the water.

“What we see with surfers is their board breaks and leash breaks and that’s their tool. Without that, they get lost out there and have no flotation,” Magness said.

Lifeguards say surf that’s predicted this week happens about every four to six years, except last year when San Diego saw similar storms pass through.