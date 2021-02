CARLSBAD, Calif. — Lifeguards placed warning signs at Tamarack State Beach in North County Saturday after someone reported seeing a great white shark in the water there.

Heads up, @CaStateParksSD lifeguards have posted warning signs around Tamarack beach out of an abundance of caution due to white shark sighting Sat #safetyfirst #carlsbad — City of Carlsbad (@carlsbadcagov) February 6, 2021

The signs were posted around noon at the beach, which is located at the end of Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad, “out of an abundance of caution due to white shark sighting,” the City of Carlsbad said on Twitter.

California State Parks lifeguards monitor the beach.

Headed to the beach Saturday? Get your forecast here.