Lifeguards, police to step up enforcement at San Diego beaches over holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO — With many Southern California beaches already making the decision to close, San Diego beaches are bracing for a lot of visitors.

The Fourth of July weekend is always a busy time in San Diego, but the circumstances this year are something we haven’t experienced in recent years. Both San Diego lifeguards and police are planning to have extra staff at all city beaches through the weekend.

“We will have basically all hands on deck. It is the one day or weekend of the year where pretty much everybody in the entire lifeguard division will be at work,” said Lt. Maureen Hodges.

San Diego lifeguards are asking people to stay as safe as possible, check in with lifeguards when you arrive for current water conditions and be sure to practice social distancing.

Lt. Hodges said the expectation is that people stay with their immediate family or those in their household.

San Diego police tell FOX 5 they’re well aware the crowd will likely be larger than normal this year, asking the public to remember we are still in a pandemic and staying home should still be a strong option to consider.

California Highway Patrol sent out their own message reminding drivers there will be a maximum enforcement period from 6 p.m. Friday, July 3 through midnight Sunday, July 5. They will be focusing on speeding, seatbelt checks, and making sure drivers aren’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

After announcements of beach closures in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as of Wednesday, San Diego beaches remained open for the weekend.

“It definitely speaks to potential for more visitors from out of town, but I think ultimately regardless of what’s going on in other counties that are nearby we have always planned that this would be a busy weekend,” Lt. Hodges said.