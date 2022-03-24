LA JOLLA, Calif. — Lifeguards are in short supply across the county as beaches start to swell with tourists.

Nearly every agency is recruiting for seasonal guards, and San Diego city is no exception.

“We are upping our recruitment game, and we are asking people to please come out and give this lifeguarding a try,” said Lt. Lonnie Stephans, a longtime San Diego lifeguard.



The hard part of hiring lifeguards is not everyone is up for the task of running, swimming and paddling in heavy surf. Recruiters know that time is also running out to get the guards through their training before the beaches need to be protected.

“There is a preparation, you do need to be able to swim 500 yards under 10 minutes,” Stephans said.

The city could be hiring as many as a few dozen rookies this year while other agencies are also looking to bring on dozens more.

For more information, go to https://www.sandiego.gov/lifeguards.