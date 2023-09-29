EL CAJON, Calif. — Multiple people, including a man suspected of child abuse, were arrested in El Cajon in the span of a week with the help of license plate reading cameras, authorities said.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, the automated cameras sent real-time crime alerts to law enforcement in four separate instances between Sept. 22 and Sept. 26.

First alert

EPD says officers received an alert detecting a stolen vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. They did not disclose the exact location. Responding officers in the area quickly found an unoccupied 2018 Kia Sedona.

Police say no arrest was made in this case, however, the vehicle was recovered.

Second alert

EPD says officers received an alert detecting another stolen vehicle, a 2020 Honda Civic, around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Responding officers found the vehicle in the area of 1200 W Main Street.

The driver, 24-year-old Jason Cruz, was arrested. EPD says Cruz also had an existing auto theft warrant.

Third alert

EPD says officers received an alert around 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 26 detecting another stolen vehicle. A 2010 BMW was found by officers in the area of 1000 E Lexington Avenue shortly after.

The driver, 26-year-old Khalil Williams, was arrested for auto theft. Additionally, EPD says a passenger in the car, 41-year-old Victor Fernandez, was also arrested for a child abuse warrant.

Fourth alert

Later on Sept. 26, EPD says officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Mollison Avenue. A 2005 Chrysler Pacifica was found and recovered.

The driver, 37-year-old, Arthur Jones was arrested.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the EPD at (619) 579-3311, or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.