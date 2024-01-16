CORONADO, Calif. — A library dispute in Coronado over children’s story time has both sides of the argument talking. A lawyer representing two Coronado mothers has sent a letter of demand to the city, claiming they have violated the mothers’ first amendment rights by denying access to a room to host the story time.

“My request to the library is to be given the same access that everyone else in the community,” said Rachel Racz, a Coronado mother and founder of “Tiny Patriots Story Time.”

Racz is a Coronado mother of two and a wife to a Navy SEAL. Last October, she reached out to the Coronado Public Library to host a Veterans Day children’s story time under her program “Tiny Patriots Story Time.”

The library required background checks for reading to minors, but Racz did not have enough time to complete one before the holiday. She decided to host the event at the Coronado Community Center.

Racz said she reached back out to the library in December to host a story time for this March, with more time to meet the library requirements.

“And the library said, thank you, we can’t host the event because too many stories, to which I responded, ‘literacy is at an all-time low in California,’” Racz said.

She asked the city if they could give her a week that aren’t enough story times, with the library responding they are not accepting reading volunteers anymore, according to Racz.

“And they refuse to send that policy my way, and so it’s been a lot of inconsistent responses from them when my group, when I think over 900 groups used that room last year,” Racz said.

In a demand letter sent from Racz’s attorney, Burke Law Group, they claimed the Coronado Public Library violated Racz’s first amendment rights by not allowing her equal access to host their “Tiny Patriots Story Time.”

The letter said Racz is being excluded from hosting reading events “based strictly on their viewpoint and desire to read pro-American, family-friendly books in a military and veteran centric community.”

“I have the right to access this space, and that access being is denied to me, based on the individual leanings of one librarian versus the other,” Racz said.

“So they are conflating, being told they couldn’t do tiny tots, with the religious freedom to do other programming, at the library. They are separate matters, but well covered by policy,” said Carl Luna, president of the Friends of the Coronado Public Library, a group of volunteers dedicated to supporting programs at the library.

“This group is banned to the exact same policies as applied to this group as any other group, I can’t show up at the Coronado library and say I want to do my own story time labeled Coronado public story time. If I want to rent a room and do so, (I can),” Luna said.

Racz said she is not looking for an official event, just equal access to a library room.

Luna said all books at children’s story time must pass national standards set for the appropriate age group. Luna said in addition to required background checks and training, people wanting to host an official library event must let the library choose the books that fit national standards.

“I’d be willing to use the books at the library. Most of the books that were read at Tiny Patriots Story Time can be found at the library here. Yes, I’d love to use the books at the library,” Racz said.

Now, the city council must consider the letter of demand.

“I say bite the bullet, stick by your policies and stick to your library and staff, and see where things play out,” Luna said.

Racz says her hope is to come to a resolution “pretty quickly.”

The City of Coronado told us they cannot discuss the letter of demand until the council has discussed the topic.