‘Let Them Play’ group takes push to resume youth sports to judge

VISTA, Calif. — The “Let them Play” campaign will take their case to a judge in a Vista Wednesday to try to get more high school sports up and running.

Just over two weeks ago, two local high school seniors filed a lawsuit claiming unfair treatment by the state towards high school athletes. They hope to get a temporary restraining order to allow football and other sports to immediately begin practicing and playing in full competition.

The campaign has gained more than 60,000 supporters across the state.

Scripps Ranch High School football coach Marlon Gardinera said the group bases their case on data that shows athletes are at no greater risk to spread the coronavirus.

“What we do know from the study from, I believe it’s the NFL and CDC, when they were able to study the genome of actual players where there were actual cases of COVID, it was not spread through athletic competition,” Gardinera said. “In cases surrounding high schools, for the most part, it comes from family members or friends or hanging out in their community.”

Gardinera said he hopes the judge will make a ruling Wednesday but it could take a couple of days to get a final decision.