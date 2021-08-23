Lemon Grove teen survives car hitting him on problematic road

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – The family of a Lemon Grove boy say he’s lucky to be alive after he was hit by a car last week while trying to cross the street.

“His head hit the windshield and so it’s absolutely incredible that he actually is alive,” father Eric Veronick said. “We’re blessed beyond belief.”

Pictures provided by Eric and wife Lucrezia Veronick show a smashed-in windshield and heavily dented front-end of a car that hit their 13-year-old son Connor last Thursday.

“I run down the street my son is laying on the ground,” Lucrezia said. “We found out that he had been on the other side he had been looking, but unfortunately he didn’t see the car.”

The Veronicks live along Central Avenue in Lemon Grove, a street which connects residents coming off the freeway to the main part of town. It’s lined with homes, but not with a sidewalk. Hills also create blind spots on the road.

“People are going too fast,” Lucrezia said. “We hope that one day we might get speed bumps or stop signs.”

The Veronicks and local residents have been complaining about the dangerous roads for years, even before the community lost 13-year-old Trevon Harris in 2019 in the same area. That accident in May of 2019 happened just one major street away on San Miguel.

“It’s just very hard and difficult to know that the city that you live in and you raise your kids in – they don’t value your kids’ life and that’s the devastating part,” said Tanya Harris, Trevon’s mother.

Newest Lemon Grove councilmember Liana LeBaron spent the evening talking with local residents. She vowed to do more to take the concerns seriously, and hopes to get the issue on the agenda for September’s council meeting.

“Put this on the agenda and have city council take action because it’s the inaction that’s going to result in another death,” LeBaron said.

The Veronicks and Harris hope that continuing to speak out, will lead to lasting change.

“I want to show that his life meant something, and did something, and changed something,” Harris said.