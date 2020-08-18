Lemon Grove teen missing since July 31, deputies say

LEMON GROVE — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen missing from Lemon Grove.

Alonna Wintland, 15, was last seen July 31 leaving her home in the 8000 block of Lemon Grove Way and getting into the car of an “unknown” man. Officials said she left without her phone and debit card. Her legal guardian says Alonna has a history of running away.

Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Allona Wintland. Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Allona Wintland, 15, has been seen since July 31, according to police. Photo: San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Alonna is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, beige shorts and sandals.

Sheriff’s deputies have searched areas around Alonna’s home, places she is known to visit and hospitals. They believe Alonna is somewhere in San Diego County.

Deputies are asking if you see Alonna, to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

