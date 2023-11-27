CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad closed early Monday after losing power for about an hour, theme park officials said.

Around 2:40 p.m., the power went out at the park, but it was restored an hour later, Christina Fillippis with LEGOLAND California emailed FOX 5 in a statement.

“There were no injuries or damage reported and any guests who were on rides at the time were safely evacuated,” Fillippis said.

The outage prompted the theme park to close an hour earlier (4 p.m.), according to the park.

The City of Carlsbad posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a power outage was reported in parts of northwest Carlsbad due a car accident.

Guests will be able to return to the park within one year as part of its “Rainy Day Promise.”

SEA LIFE Aquarium in LEGOLAND was also shut down temporarily on Monday, but it is now open until 6 p.m.