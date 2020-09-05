Leaders urge San Diegans to ‘stay the course’ Labor Day weekend

CARLSBAD — Big crowds are expected at San Diego County beaches this Labor Day weekend. In Carlsbad, city officials are stepping up efforts to make sure people follow health guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Signs are posted everywhere reminding people to wear masks and keep a safe distance.

To help with that, the city will staff extra lifeguards along with a heavy police presence. Additional officers on bikes, boats and ATVs will patrol the beach and lagoon. Police could also hand out citations for anyone violating policies.

“Signs are great, masks are great but it seems to stop right there,” one beachgoer said Friday. “You need to start ticketing people, especially on a Labor Day weekend.”

The beach parking lot at Ocean Street is closed until Tuesday to help with crowd size. Some neighbors said they don’t feel closing the lot will help at all.

“Everybody’s going to park in the neighborhoods, it’s going to be more trouble that way,” one neighbor said.

Kristina Ray with the City of Carlsbad said all the added measures are being taken this weekend with one idea in mind: Stay safe and stay open.

“Really this weekend, we just want to say let’s not lose the progress we’ve made,” she said. “We’re doing great. This is a key weekend to really stay the course.”