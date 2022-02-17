Lawyers criticize city’s crackdown on Midway District homeless camp

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday met with two lawyers threatening legal action against the city for its crackdown on a homeless encampment in the Midway District.

Business owners in the area say the city must do more to get the people who live in the encampment off the streets. But lawyers representing the homeless say the city’s actions are unconstitutional.

The tents dotting Sports Arena Boulevard have been cleared by the city in the past, only to see it return the next day.

“There’s filth. There’s trash,” Walter Andersen Nursery owner Karen Andersen-Thatcher told FOX 5 Wednesday. “There’s rodents. It needs to be cleaned up. I can’t imagine anyone thinks that that is a good place for people to live.

Lawyers Scott Dreher and Coleen Cusack filed a complaint against the city for its crackdown on the homeless encampment here.

“The city’s not providing housing for these people,” Pillars of The Community organizer Malcome Muttaqee told FOX 5. “They’re not providing land for these people so this is the only spot they have.”

The lawyers say the city uses an unconstitutional barrage of jailings, tickets, fines and stay-away orders. These activists are offering a “know your rights” training to the homeless who live here.

“This is oppression at its finest,” Muttaqee said. “This is what happens when your concern for capital, your concern for people being a pretty city for tourists on TV outweighs your concern for vulnerable people.”

But business owners in the area are concerned that the encampment has grown and worsened over the past several months.

“It does affect our business,” Andersen-Thatcher said. “We’ve had customers call and say they’re not comfortable driving down the street to get to our business.”

The lawyers have met with the mayor over the issue.

The mayor’s office released a statement saying, “the Mayor believes the meeting was a productive one and will continue the dialogue.”

“I wish the lawyers would be more focused on helping them and not just leaving them in this horrendous situation,” Andersen-Thatcher said.

“Take some of that money and provide basic resources, job training, mental health services, things that people really need,” Muttaqee said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the city says only seven out of 183 people living in the camp accepted help going to a shelter.