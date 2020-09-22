San Diego organization calls for state holiday honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The Lawyers Club of San Diego called Monday for a state holiday honoring the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.

In a statement calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to consider declaring a holiday in her honor, the Lawyers Club said Ginsburg “was relentlessly devoted to the principles of equal protection.”

“As a national leader in pursuing equality for all, the state of California should honor Justice Ginsburg with a state holiday in her name,” the statement reads. “We call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state holiday for this remarkable pioneer, and we suggest that the holiday be set for March 15, Justice Ginsburg’s birthdate, or Aug. 10, the date she was sworn into the Supreme Court as the second woman to serve on the high court.”

The organization’s statement said Californians have benefited from Ginsburg’s “life, work and example” and that she “fought with mental acuity to ensure the equal protections of the sexes above all else,” in addition to being “a pioneer who advanced the status of women in the law and society.”

The Lawyers Club says it has more than 1,100 members advocating “for the advancement of women in law and society.”