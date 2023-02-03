SAN DIEGO — An Ocean Beach couple dismissed their lawsuit against the City of San Diego last week regarding the removal of palm trees, City Attorney Mara W. Elliott’s office said in a press release.

The trees in question posed potential flight safety hazards to airplanes using San Diego International Airport, according to the city.

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration and San Diego Airport Authority ordered the city to remove the trees because their height exceeded the safety limit as required by federal law, the attorney’s office explained.

After the city notified Ocean Beach residents of the scheduled removal, John and Tracy Van de Walker sued the city in federal court to prevent the trees from being cut down. The attorney’s office said the couple cited violations of the California Environmental Quality Act.

The Van de Walkers later dismissed that suit, filing a new action in state court that pointed to the San Diego Municipal Code and Council Policy, officials noted.

The couple dismissed their case on Jan. 27, according to the city attorney’s office.

Officials say the palm trees were eventually removed as planned.