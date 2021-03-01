Law officers get 1st vaccine shots in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — A COVID-19 vaccination site in La Jolla began giving law officers their first shots Monday.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies began lining up at the site, run by Scripps Health, early Monday morning. They officially became eligible to make vaccination appointments on Saturday, after county officials expanded the eligible groups to include federal, state, county and local law officers.

Police unions and others have argued that law officers should have been among the first groups to be vaccinated because, as first responders, they come in contact with the public on a daily basis.

President and CEO of Scripps Health Chris Van Gorder was at the La Jolla vaccination site Monday. He said it was high time that law officer were getting vaccinated.

“We’ve been lobbying for a long time for law enforcement to get vaccinated. Personally, in my opinion, they should have been in Tier 1 with the fire departments,” he said. “I guess the surprising part — as we reached out to the departments, we’re finding that most of them are already vaccinated.”

Van Gorder said because of the large number of federal, state and local law agencies that operate in San Diego County, there is still a very large group of officers that need to get vaccinated.