OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County apartment complex was damaged after a fire broke out in a laundry room on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to the scene at 149 Canyon Dr. shortly after 8:20 p.m. and discovered an active blaze.

A fire attack hose was pulled into the structure to extinguish the fire, according to the department. Firefighters also searched for any potential victims or additional threats in adjoining units.

The department said a primary search and control of the fire was achieved in less than 20 minutes. The fire was contained to the laundry room, which prevented any residents from having to be displaced.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.