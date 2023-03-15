SAN DIEGO — Comedian Ali Wong will be wrapping up her 19-city comedy tour in San Diego, according to Live Nation officials.

Known for her comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and Emmy-nominated Don Wong, the comic is set to make her final stop at the San Diego Civic Theatre on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m., the press release stated.

The comedy tour kicks off on Apr. 24 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta and then continues to other California cities including Wheatland, Thousand Oaks and Long Beach.

Wong, who has a New York Times Bestselling-book called Dear Girls, is also releasing her next project Beef with A24 on Netflix in April.