SAN DIEGO — The last chance to speak your mind about SDG&E’s proposed rate hikes has arrived. There are two in-person meeting happening Thursday, both at the Sherman Heights Community Center.

Thus far, the California Public Utilities Commission has had two virtual hearings on this issue. As FOX 5 has reported, hundreds of people called in to those meetings. Some even became emotional as they spoke about their struggles with paying an already high SDGE bill.

SDG&E has applied to implement a rate hike starting next year. If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, it could mean that customers would pay over $8 more each month for electricity and $9 more for gas.

SDG&E says the hike would be an investment for technology to achieve more clean energy and safety.

San Diegans who want to address their concerns should attend Thursday’s meeting at Sherman Heights Community Center, located on the second floor at 2258 Island Ave. The meeting times are 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.