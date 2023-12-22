SAN DIEGO — The parking lot in Mission Valley was jammed with last-minute shoppers trying to slip into the Best Buy to find the perfect gift for the right price, then get out in a reasonable amount of time.

“It’s stressful in the parking lot, I’ll just say that,” said Cullen Ridgeway, who was shopping with his mom.

Reatha, Cullen’s mom, says this is just another day to practice patience.

“Keep it in perspective, you know it’s a moment in time… everyone is out to do the same thing. Pick up their gifts and get moving, we just need to show some courtesy,” said Reatha Ridgeway, visiting from Indiana.

The lines inside were long, but not impossible. Most people were searching for something to jump out at them, but with no must-have item of the season, shopping seemed a little more difficult than previous years.

“I do get a lot of anxiety from shopping, but if I have to come in shopping, I have to come in,” said one shopper.

She says her trick is to wear headphones and tune out the frenetic sounds of televisions and speakers blaring.

For all the excitement, shoppers were generally in a good mood searching for things with the possibility of making loved ones happy with a thoughtful gift that says, “I love you.”