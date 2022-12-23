SAN DIEGO — Residents are in a frenzy of last-minute holiday shopping as Christmas Day quickly approaches.

With only a day left until the big day, shoppers are out in full force, searching for the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Retailers throughout San Diego have seen an influx of customers over the past week, with many stores staying open late to accommodate the rush.

Popular shopping destinations such as Fashion Valley Mall and Westfield UTC have been bustling with activity, as shoppers search for the perfect presents.

Local businesses have also seen an increase in customers, with many small shops offering unique gifts that can’t be found anywhere else. From handmade jewelry to artisanal chocolates, there is something for everyone on San Diego’s streets.

With only a day left until Christmas, San Diegans are making sure they get their holiday shopping done in time. Whether it’s at a big box store or a small boutique, shoppers are out in full force to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.