SAN DIEGO — The bidder registration window for the 2023 online property tax auction in San Diego County is set to close Thursday evening.

A total of 400 default properties are currently for sale and anyone around the world can bid during auction, said the county’s Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.

To participate, bidders must register on the tax auction website by 5 p.m. They must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee. The office added, some parcels may require a larger deposit.

“The properties for sale have been in tax default for five or more years, in accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, it’s time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for public services,” said county Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County.”

Are you an owner of one of the properties up for auction? If so, you can still avoid going to sale by paying past due taxes and fees owed by 5 p.m. on March 9, the office explained. More information about right if redemption can be found here.

“We have 73 residential or commercial properties, 292 timeshares and 26 parcels of land for sale. The county stands to bring in $3,599,965 in tax revenue if all the properties are sold for the minimum bid,” McAllister continued.

Buyers beware — the county Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office says all sales are final.