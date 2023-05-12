SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista man accused of killing his wife appeared in court on Thursday.

The attorneys of Larry Millete, 41, requested that the court modify a protective ordering involving him and his three children. Currently, he’s only allowed to reach out to them through writing letters and those letters must first be reviewed by a court-appointed guardian.

On the contrary, prosecutors pointed out that Millete ignored a court order not to contact his children when he was first taken into custody. They say he attempted to make more than 60 phone calls by using other inmates pins.

Millete’s request to contact or see his children was denied in court Thursday.

This comes over two years since his wife, Maya “May” Millete, was last seen near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Surveillance footage last captured Maya parking her Jeep Rubicon on the street in front of her home at 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2021.

After several search warrants of his home and months of investigation, authorities announced the arrest of Millete on Oct. 19, 2021. He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of his wife.

Since then Millete has had several court appearances with his preliminary hearing beginning in a downtown San Diego courtroom on Jan. 11, 2023. On the 10th day of the preliminary hearing, a judge ruled that he will stand trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 2023.