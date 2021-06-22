Hearing for Larry Millete gets underway as group rallies outside courthouse

Editor’s note: Larry Millete is scheduled to appear before a judge on a temporary gun violence restraining order issued against him in May. Watch live in the video player above.

SAN DIEGO — A group gathered outside the courthouse Tuesday morning to show their support for Maya Millete ahead of a hearing her husband was set to attend.

Larry Millete, husband of missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete, is scheduled to have a hearing on a temporary gun violence restraining order issued against him in May.

In the May 5 restraining order, issued two days before police searched Millete’s home as part of their investigation, Larry Millete is accused possessing an illegal assault weapon and unregistered firearms.

In a nearly 80-page filing last week, Larry Millete argued he needs the guns to protect his family after receiving threatening letters and accusatory text messages since his wife’s disappearance. He also argues some of the guns are now legal, due to recent rulings on assault rifles in the state of California.

The hearing will be closed to the public, but #TeamMaya rallied outside.

“That’s just another way to show support for the family,” Manita Gordon-Hurt said. “The family can’t always be at every event, but there are people that are able to stand in the gap for the family and be present when they can’t.”

