SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing continued Monday for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife Maya “Maya” Millete who has been missing since Jan. 2021.

Maya was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, near the family’s home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. She was reported missing by her sister two days later.

After the preliminary hearing, which started on Jan. 11, the judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence to hold a trial.

A timeline of the events leading up to and after her disappearance can be found here.

On Friday, surveillance footage was released showing the last time Maya was seen alive. The video played during court showed Maya driving her Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to her home on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2021.

Chula Vista Police Detective Jesse Vicente testified he believes Larry murdered his wife, Maya. Vicente investigated multiple neighbors’ surveillance video to find any movement in and around the Millete home.

At 5:59 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2021, more than 12 hours after Maya was seen going inside the home, Larry appears to be walking out of their home, and backing up their Lexus (which was already backed into the driveway), closer to the garage. He spends several minutes walking around it, locks the vehicle and appears to go back inside.

Around 6:45 a.m., cameras capture the black Lexus leaving the home and doesn’t capture it returning home until 6:06 p.m. that night.

The preliminary hearing is expected to end this week, once the last of the prosecutions’ witnesses give their testimony.