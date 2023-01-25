SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the man accused of murdering his wife, May “Maya” Millete, will continue into its 10th day Wednesday.

Larry is accused of murdering Maya, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Two days later, her sister reported Maya as missing.

On Tuesday, the ninth day of the preliminary hearing focused on technological evidence obtained through various search warrants, including emails to spellcasters and Maya, Larry’s phones locations and a recording of Maya and Larry fighting.

Last week during the preliminary hearing, surveillance footage shown in court detailed the last time Maya was seen alive.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, the judge will rule on whether or not there is sufficient evidence to believe Larry committed a crime. Depending on the judge’s ruling, a trial will be scheduled or the charges against Larry will be dismissed.