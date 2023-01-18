SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, who is accused of murdering his wife May “Maya” Millete, continued Wednesday. The hearing is in its second week.

Maya was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. She was reported missing by her sister two days later.

A timeline of the events leading up to and after her disappearance can be found here.

Several people gave testimony last week, including Maya’s siblings Maricris Drouaillet and Jay-R Tabalanza.

Two more of Maya Millete’s family members took the witness stand Tuesday, on the fourth day of the preliminary hearing. Six people have testified so far and the prosecution has said they have a list of 25 witnesses in total ready to testify.

Judge Dwayne Moring said he planned to have to preliminary hearing finished by the end of this week, but is anticipating it to take longer.

Maya Millete’s father, Pabilito Tabalanza, spoke through a Tagalog interpreter, on the witness stand Tuesday morning. Tabalanza said one of his sons called on Jan. 9 and told him, “Papa, go to Maya’s house, something bad happened.” Tabalanza recalled the moments he found out his daughter was missing and the way Larry acted in that time.

Him and his wife, Maya’s parents, arrived at the home and he asked Larry where Maya was and he told him she was upstairs in their room. He testified, he then knocked on their bedroom door and called out Maya’s name for at least 5 minutes, while Larry was standing right behind him. He testified that he asked Larry if he had a key and Larry pulled out the key to their bedroom door and opened the door.

Tabalanza said he did not see Maya when Larry opened the door and Larry allegedly told her father, “Maybe she’s just outside, maybe she went jogging.” He said when they were inside the room, Larry pointed out that a credit card was no longer at Maya’s desk where she would work in their bedroom.

Tabalanza said after Larry he opened the door, he did not make an attempt to call Maya. Tabalanza testified that Larry then said Maya might be out with her friends, but he could not call them because he deleted their phone numbers.

“You’re the spouse, if your wife is missing, of course you have to look around,” Maya’s dad said, through a Tagalog interpreter, in recalling Larry was allegedly not worried and not looking for his wife Maya.

“He did not show any reaction that his wife is missing.” Pabilito Tabalanza said. “Why wasn’t he worried because his wife was missing, why didn’t he look around?”

Tabalanza said he stayed at their home for about 7 hours and Larry said Maya would be coming home, but she never did. He testified that on Jan. 9, 2021, two days after Maya was last seen alive and the same day Tabalanza learned his daughter was missing, Larry acted “like nothing happened,” he was calm, not worried and playing with their kids.

“My child was missing, I love her so much,” Tabalanza said.

Tabalanza said prior to Maya’s disappearance, Maya asked him to come to their home in Chula Vista to watch their youngest child, Lazarus, on Monday, Jan. 4. He said Larry called him and allegedly told him someone else was going to watch their kids. He testified Maya called on Jan. 3 or 4, 2021, and asked why he did not come to babysit the kids. He told Maya Larry called and cancelled. I even joked, “Maya maybe Larry doesn’t want to see my face,” Tabalanza said. This was the last time he says he spoke to Maya.

Late Tuesday, Maya’s friend and sister-in-law Genesis Tabalanza took the stand and testified about the relationship that she witnessed between Maya and Larry. Maya lived with Genesis and Jay-R (Maya’s brother and Genesis’ spouse) for a few weeks during 2020 while Maya and Larry separated.

She testified that Larry knew about an affair Maya allegedly had with another man and he would discuss it with Genesis. Maya had told Genesis she wanted to separate.

Officer Ryan Culver with the Chula Vista Police Department was one of the officers who responded to Paseo Los Gatos in regard to a missing person report in the early morning on Jan. 10, 2021. Officer Culver said there was concern during the initial phone call from Maya’s sister, Maricris, who allegedly reported that Maya’s relationship with her husband was strained and there was concern for Maya’s safety. Officer Culver testified that the entire home appeared to be “in a state of disarray.”

According to the officer, they asked to see text messages between Maya and Larry. They found on the early morning of January 10, 2021 the alleged text messages had only a history of one to two days prior. However, Maya was allegedly last seen on Jan. 7, 2021.

Blaine Hinckley met Maya in December 2020 during an off-roading trip in the Ocotillo area where more than a dozen people met up together in about 12 Jeeps and went on a several mile caravan trip through the desert, also called a ‘Jeep Run.’

When Hinckley met Maya, she was on the Jeep Run, with her two oldest daughters in her new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Hinckley said Maya was full of joy when he met her during this trip.

Hinckley invited Maya on a ‘Jeep Run’ on Dec. 26, 2020. Hinckley testified that Larry and their three kids also went on this ‘Jeep Run’ together, but Larry was not sitting in the front seat.

The hearing for Larry began last Wednesday at the downtown San Diego courthouse and is expected to last several weeks.

The preliminary hearing is not a jury trial, but works as a mini-trial, without a jury, where counsel can call witnesses, display evidence and cross-examine witnesses.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, the judge can rule that there is enough evidence to believe Larry committed a crime and a trial will be scheduled, or, on the other hand, the judge can rule the evidence does not establish probable cause Larry committed a crime and the judge has the ability to dismiss charges.