SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, who is accused of murdering his wife May “Maya” Millete, entered its ninth day Tuesday.

Larry is accused of murdering Maya, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, near her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista. Two days later, her sister reported Maya as missing.

The preliminary hearing ended its eighth day Monday, with several detectives giving testimony regarding their investigation and search warrants for the Millete home, phones and social media accounts. The hearing is anticipated for at least one more day.

Investigator Mathew Grindley, an investigator with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office, provided evidence Monday that was displayed in the courtroom of Maya’s search history prior to her disappearance, which included searches such as “child support” and “how much mortgage can I afford.”

Larry Millete’s search history throughout 2020 displayed searches relating to drugs as a sedative and “subliminal” messages. Larry had also emailed spellcasters to buy potions and try to make Maya fall in love with him again.

Last week during the hearing, surveillance footage shown in court detailed the last time Maya Millete was seen alive.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, the judge will rule on whether or not there is sufficient evidence to believe Larry committed a crime. Depending on the judge’s ruling, a trial will be scheduled or the charges against Larry will be dismissed.