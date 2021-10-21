Larry Millete expected in court Thursday

SAN DIEGO — The husband of missing mom of three Maya Millete is expected in court Thursday, two days after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Larry Millete, 40, is being held without bail after he was booked into jail Tuesday on two felony counts. The arrest came as investigators are still searching for Maya’s body.

New documents released Wednesday shed new light on Maya and Larry’s marital problems and the lengths he was willing to go to keep her around, with him reportedly asking “spellcasters” to help him harm and control his wife, according to investigators.

A key investigator said Larry was in a “desperate, frantic, unbalanced mindset” in the months leading up to her disappearance on Jan. 7.

He was home alone Tuesday when he was taken into custody by police. In court filings and several text exchanges with FOX 5 over recent months, Larry and his attorney have denied any wrongdoing and accused police, media outlets and Maya’s family of treating him unfairly.

Larry is expected to be arraigned on the murder and possession of an assault weapon charges at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in San Diego County, according to jail records.